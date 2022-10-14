Anne Sayle Anthony, 71, died of cancer on June 21, 2022, at home on Summerland Key, Florida. Preceded in death by her son, Philip Howard Anthony, she is survived by her husband, Lawrence Kenneth Anthony; stepson, Julian Lawrence Anthony, and his wife, Sarah, of Dallas, Texas; stepdaughter, Amelia Howard Anthony, Ph.D., of Fayetteville, Arkansas; daughter-in-law, Ysla Bruggeman Veliz of Key West; granddaughter, Sophia Anthony; and grandsons, Lincoln Anthony, Arthur Logan, Levi Anthony, and Dylan Veliz.
The daughter of the late Robert Peel Sayle, M.D., and Georgeanne Howard Sayle, she was the sister of Robert P. Sayle, Jr. and his wife, Anne; Elizabeth Sayle Ruleman, Ph.D. and her husband, William; and the late Mary Abbay Sayle Gourley. Anne also leaves three nephews and four nieces: Lieutenant Colonel Robert P. Sayle III (Emily), James Hughes Sayle (Mallory), David Patrick Gourley, Jane Sayle Locke (Dudley), Anne Ruleman Barach (Daniel), Georgeanne Helen Gourley, and Abbay Elizabeth Gourley.
Anne grew up in Tunica, Mississippi, where she attended school through 10th grade before graduating in 1968 from Hutchison in Memphis, Tennessee. She attended Hollins College and graduated with a bachelor’s degree in art from Rhodes College. She earned a master’s degree at the University of Memphis in 1976. An art teacher, musician, singer and songwriter, Anne Anthony began her teaching career at Dundee Elementary School in Dundee, Mississippi. In Memphis, she taught art at Georgia Avenue Elementary, Hutchison, and St. Mary’s Episcopal School. She also wrote several musicals that were performed by various community and college theaters in the U.S. An album of her songs, “The Existential Wife,” was published in 1990.
A celebration of Anne’s life will be held by friends and family on Thanksgiving at the Anthony home. The family requests that memorial gifts be made to the Florida Keys SPCA or the charity of the donor’s choice.
