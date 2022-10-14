Anne Sayle Anthony

Anthony

(1950-2022)

Anne Sayle Anthony, 71, died of cancer on June 21, 2022, at home on Summerland Key, Florida. Preceded in death by her son, Philip Howard Anthony, she is survived by her husband, Lawrence Kenneth Anthony; stepson, Julian Lawrence Anthony, and his wife, Sarah, of Dallas, Texas; stepdaughter, Amelia Howard Anthony, Ph.D., of Fayetteville, Arkansas; daughter-in-law, Ysla Bruggeman Veliz of Key West; granddaughter, Sophia Anthony; and grandsons, Lincoln Anthony, Arthur Logan, Levi Anthony, and Dylan Veliz.

To plant a tree in memory of Anne Anthony as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.

Tags

Sign A Guestbook

Offer a personal message of sympathy...

By sharing a fond memory or writing a kind tribute, you will be providing a comforting keepsake to those in mourning. If you have an existing account with this site, you may log in with that below. Otherwise, you can create an account by clicking on the Log in button below, and then register to create your account.