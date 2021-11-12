Anne Scott Ard Szmansky, passed away Oct. 12, 2021, in the Florida Keys. She is now at rest in heavenly bliss.
Anne Scott was often called “Scotti” by her friends. Born in Birmingham, Alabama, she spent her early childhood in Savannah, Georgia. From the age of 10 she lived in the Florida Keys, where she dearly loved the ocean and all its wonders. She truly felt a deep connection to the ocean, as her father had. She had an abiding love of all her family and a big heart, she was generous and loved finding special gifts for her family. She was strong-willed and witty.
She graduated from the University of Florida in 2005 with a bachelor’s degree in advertising and had maintained a Bright Futures Scholarship throughout her college years. She was first and foremost an artist. She had many innovative ideas and her ambitions were through the roof. She dreamed big and wanted to convey this strength to her daughter.
Her accomplishments include writing and illustrating a sweet children’s story, which she was very proud of. This story will be published now in respect to her. Anne Scott said she wanted to inspire children’s imaginative play. She had an imaginative mind throughout her life and had a winning smile that could bring a smile to anyone who met her. And as her father did, she enjoyed a long, lively philosophical debate.
She is preceded in death by her husband, Jason David Szmansky, and her father, William Wright Ard. She is survived by her daughter, Saily Jo Szmansky, her mother, Cynthia Scott (Ard) Horton, and her step-father, Jerry S. Horton. She will be deeply missed by friends and all her many relatives in the Scott and Ard families but most especially by her daughter and her mother.
A memorial service will be held on Saturday, Nov. 27, at 1 p.m. at Vineyard Christian Center, Big Pine Key, Florida. For suggestions in lieu of flowers: Guidance Care Center in the Keys, http://www.gcmk.org, or charity of your choice.
