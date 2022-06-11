Annis Ophelia Merrell Godwin, 93, passed March 27, 2022, in Palm Harbor, Florida.
She was a dedicated mother, grandmother, woman of faith, secretary, teacher, artist, singer/musician, genealogist, lover of life and all things beautiful.
A 32-year resident of Key West, she was a legal secretary, FKCC graduate and earned an FAU teaching degree, taught at various Key West schools and later worked for the state departments of Insurance and Corrections.
From Nashville, Tennessee, her family was welcomed by Conchs in 1960 as Hurricane Donna preparations began, introducing her to island life.
She enjoyed raising her children, art classes, painting gorgeous island scenery, church and exploring the Florida Keys. A favorite destination was Bahia Honda, enjoying many picnics under the shadow of the historic bridge.
Annis attended Old Stone UMC for years, then Ley Memorial, enjoying singing in the choir. She participated in the 1980s’ Key West Choral Group annual singing of “The Messiah,” frequently joined by granddaughter Vanessa Hall.
She moved to Sarasota in 1992, Palm Harbor in 2004 an finally Safety Harbor.
Survivors include children Jane Anne Myers and David Godwin, and grandchildren Vanessa Hall, and Andrew and Ashley Godwin.
