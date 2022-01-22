Anthony Peter “Sunny” Andracchio passed away on July 28, 2021. Sunny was born in Boston, Massachusetts on June 20, 1944. He was a cherished son, brother, uncle, husband, step-father and friend.
Sunny is preceded in death by his beloved mother, Marie Andracchio, sister Theresa (John) Rotondo, and brother-in-law Frederick Miller. He is survived by his best friend and wife, Zoe, and her two daughters Ashley Tyler and Cammi Jayne, his sister Joanne Miller, his nieces and nephews: Christine Sullivan, Lisa Hampton, Julia Miller, Andrea Rotondo, John Rotondo and their families.
As crew and then Port Captain of several Key West schooners, including America and America 2.0, Sunny was respected and much loved in Key West. He believed in trying to live by a higher standard and served as a mentor to several generations of sailors, encouraging them to become captains and business people. He leaves a large family of friends in Key West, Nantucket, Boston, Cape Cod and beyond.
All are welcome to help celebrate Sunny’s life Friday, Feb. 4, at 7:30pm at the America Legion on Stock Island. The next evening, Sunny’s ashes will be scattered over the Key West Harbor. Please email robinepierson@yahoo.com for details and to RSVP.
