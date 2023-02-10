Soon-to-be parents Anthony Blanco and Liz Hernandez left this world suddenly on Jan. 29, 2023.
A beloved son, brother, uncle and friend, Anthony was born in Key West, Florida as a true Conch ,who hunted, fished and loved every day. He lived his life to the fullest.
Liz was a loving daughter, sister and friend, and also was born and raised in the Florida Keys. She had a beautiful soul and smile that could light up any room. She loved the ocean. Her love ran so deep; she was studying to get her degree in marine biology.
They will be greatly missed by all.
Anthony is predeceased by his brother Julio Blanco and his grandparents, Arcadio and Librada Blanco. He is survived by his mother, Midialys Jimenez Bello, his father, Jose Luis Blanco, his brother Jose Luis Blanco Jr., his sisters Zusana Blanco and Maydelin Marquez, his niece and nephew Alina and Armani Blanco, and his very many cousins, aunts and uncles.
Liz is predeceased by her grandparents, Caridad Alonzo and Gil Hernandez. She is survived by her mother, Olaydis Gonzalez, her father, Juan Carlos Hernandez, her sister, Ivette Hernandez, and grandparents, Victor Gonzalez and Milagros Hernandez.
A Celebration of Life will be announced.
“I’ve finished life’s chores assigned to me,
So put me on a boat headed out to sea.
Please send along my fishing pole
For I’ve been invited to the fishing hole.
Don’t worry or feel sad for me,
As I’m fishing with the ord at sea.
To all those that think of me,
Be happy as I go out to sea.
If others wonder why I’m missing
Just tell them I’ve gone fishing.”
— “Gone Fishing”
