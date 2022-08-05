Anthony “Tony” Gartenmayer, 72, of Key West passed away after a short illness on Sunday, July 31, 2022. His loving wife of 23 years and best friend, Susan, was by his side. His parents William and Margaret; brothers William, Sebastian, Freddy, Dennis; and sister Yvonne, precede him in death. Tony is survived by his wife, Susan, daughter Cecelia (Lance,) son TJ (Auna,) stepson Carlos, brother Edward (Colleen,) sisters Anna, Lisa, Kathy (Bill,) his nephew whom he helped raise, Willie DeSantis (Belle) and numerous nieces and nephews. He is also survived by his absolute pride and joy whom he loved with every ounce of his heart, his grandson Tyrian.
Those who knew Tony knew that he loved his family first, and work second. He was happiest spending time with family by his side either hanging at his or someone’s home or lounging at the sand bar. Later in life, he developed a love for traveling. Alongside his family, he finally boarded a plane and a cruise ship and visited some amazing cities and sites. Tony’s second passion was work. He was a master at laying brick, smoothing out a concrete floor, or mudding up drywall. There really are not many places around town that he didn’t have a hand in building, and there was nothing he could not do. He “built” a second home working with the Monroe County Public Works, where he was loved and admired by so many.
There will be a viewing at Dean Lopez Funeral Home on Saturday, Aug. 6, at 4 p.m. with a Celebration of Life following at his and Susan’s home at 3311 Donald Ave.
Tony left this world way too soon; there was so much he still wanted to accomplish. He will be greatly and undeniably missed by so many.
