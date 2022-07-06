Antonio Manuel Herce III passed peacefully on July 4, 2022 in Key West at the age of 84.
Tony is survived by his loving wife of 62 years, Patricia Lee Herce, children Kimberly Knowles (Michael), Todd Herce (Dani) and Monica Herce (LuAnn), grandchildren Tyler Knowles (Jessica), Ashley Knowles, Savannah Knowles, Antonio Knowles, Camille Herce and Preston Herce, great- grandchildren Aurora Knowles and Aria Knowles, and sister, Sandra Barroso. He is preceded in death by his father, Antonio Manuel Herce Jr., and mother, Gloria Chacon Herce, and brother-in-law Barry Barroso Sr.
Tony was born on Aug. 27, 1937 in Key West, Florida. He graduated from Key West High School in 1955. He attended Florida State University and went on to serve in the U.S. Army Reserve. He worked for Roberts Plumbing for 21 years, and on March 2, 1972 he and his wife established their own business, Tony Herce Plumbing Inc.
Tony was an active and dedicated member of The Basilica of St. Mary Star of the Sea. During that time, he was a proud member of the Knights of Columbus, accomplishing the Fourth Degree. He was a Eucharistic Minister, Senior Altar Server, Perpetual Adoration Adorer, R.C.I.A. Ministry, and he served in other various ministries.
Tony made a great impact on many young men’s lives while coaching City League, Prep League and high school baseball at Mary Immaculate. He was a hard-working man who was dedicated to his family and his faith. He was also an avid FSU Seminole fan.
The family would like to thank all of the caregivers who took care of Tony over the past few years. We also want to thank Dr. John Norris and Dr. Raymond Rodriguez for being so wonderful to Tony, and for everything they have done for him throughout the years until his last days.
The funeral is scheduled for Saturday, July 9, at 3 p.m. at The Basilica of St. Mary Star of the Sea, located at 1010 Windsor Lane, with a Celebration of Life to follow at The DoubleTree by Hilton Grand Key Resort. The Rev. John Baker will officiate the ceremony. All are welcome to attend and celebrate Tony’s life. In lieu of flowers, the family wishes memorial contributions be made to The Basilica School of St. Mary Star of the Sea’s “From Start to Finish- High School Capital Campaign.” Donations can be made at http://www.basilicaschoolkeywest.com.
