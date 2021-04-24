Argelia Concepcion Rodriguez, known to her friends, family and the Key West community as “Mulata” or “Connie,” passed away at home on Sunday, April 18, 2021, surrounded by her family.
Mulata was born on Dec. 8, 1938 in Key West, Florida. The daughter of Oscar and Coralia Molina, she attended Key West High School and was a proud graduate of the Class of 1956.
Mulata, was an extremely dedicated worker, retiring only two years ago at age of 80 from the Porter Allen Insurance Company. She loved working and had the ability to make every co-worker feel like a member of the family.
Mulata was always an active woman who loved dancing, sweet treats and traveling with her lifelong friend, Josephine. Both widows at a young age, the two traveled yearly. On the weekends, you could normally find her firing away on her “adding machine,” balancing her checkbook with precision — down to the last penny — or on the phone catching up and keeping in touch with family and friends outside of Key West.
She was a very simple woman who only needed the company of her family to make her happy. Whenever needed by a friend or family, she would always be there — no questions asked. Her open-door policy for anyone in need, as well as her kindness and commitment to family, will always be remembered.
Mulata is survived by a large loving family — including, but not limited too — her brother, Oscar (Karen) Molina of Debary, Florida, her Uncle Joey (Rosemary) Garcia of North Port, Florida, her three daughters Denise Wells (Steven Wells), Melody Palka (Marc Palka) and Michelle Atwell of Key West, her loving grandchildren Andrea Wells, Lauren Wells, Steven Wells Jr., Michael Palka (John Wilson), Matthew Palka, Brandon Atwell and Bradley Atwell, two great-grandchildren Cameron Briones and Remi Gurnicz and numerous other cousins, nieces and nephews.
She was proceeded in death by her parents, her husband of 20 years, Jorge Rodriguez, brother Oscar Molina Jr. and her grandson (age 14), Jonathan Wells.
Funeral services were held at The Basilica of St. Mary Star of the Sea on Thursday, April 22, at 4 p.m. The family and friends are invited to celebrate her life, and share memories of the impact she has had.
In lieu of flowers, the family requests prayers for her immortal soul, and spending time with your family and friends.