Armando Diaz

On June 26, 2021, at 4:45 a.m., Armando “Peewee” Diaz passed away after a long battle with cancer. He was born in Cuba on Oct. 28, 1961.
Peewee grew up in Miami, Florida, and came to the Keys in the late 1970s with his mother, Ramona Santana. Stock Island was his home, where he made many friends throughout the years. Peewee loved riding his bike around the island, and if you ever heard someone yell “yee-yee” you knew he was coming; that earned him the nickname “Yee Yee.” He was a good man with a heart of gold, and he loved his family more than anything, especially the kids.
If you knew him, you knew he was a kid at heart. In his last months he had the time of his life surrounded by family and bunking with his sister, Carmen, who took care of him. Memories were made that will last a lifetime. When you think of Peewee, we ask that you remember the good times and that this be a reminder to cherish every moment life has to offer. Remember it’s never “goodbye” but rather a “see you later.” Long live “Yee Yee.”
Funeral services will be held at Castillo and Thurston’s Key West, 328 Truman Ave. on Saturday, July 3, from 2 to 4 p.m. for immediate family and from 4 to 6 p.m. for friends who wish to come pay their respect to him.