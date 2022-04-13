Arthur Arnold DeBlock Jr., 100, passed away March 11, 2022, at home surrounded by his loving family. He was born in Detroit, Michigan, the son of Arthur and Violet (Minster) DeBlock.
Arthur served with the U.S. Coast Guard Merchant Marines in World War II. He was anchored off of the beaches of Normandy on D-Day. After the war, he joined the Detroit Fire Department, retiring in 1964. He was a lifelong learner, never letting his dyslexia hold him back. Skydiver, scuba diver, pilot, painter, Arthur did it all with gusto. A long-time resident of Marco Island and Ramrod Key, Florida, he piloted his beloved Chris-Craft Capri 30 sloop “Dreamer” as a master sailor well into his 90s.
He is survived by his wife, Erlene “Nancy” Gaffney DeBlock; his daughters Jennifer Moorehead, Linda Leto, Deborah Knapp; stepchildren Jennifer (Ken) Chislett, Peter Chislett, Robert (Jennifer) Chislett; numerous grandchildren and great-grandchildren; dear friends. In addition to his parents, he was predeceased by his wife Veronica DeBlock; son Arthur “Artie” DeBlock III; sister Dorothea Hibbler.
According to his wishes, no memorial services are planned. Arthur’s ashes will be returned to the sea, where he can sail forever. In lieu of flowers, donations to AliveHospice.org “Patient Care” are encouraged.
By sharing a fond memory or writing a kind tribute, you will be providing a comforting keepsake to those in mourning. If you have an existing account with this site, you may log in with that below. Otherwise, you can create an account by clicking on the Log in button below, and then register to create your account.