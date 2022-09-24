July 13, 1943 — Aug. 29, 2022
Ashley Karen Simmons Hotz passed away on Monday, Aug. 29, 2022 at her home in Jefferson County, Florida at age 79.
She was born in 1943 in Pennsylvania to the late CDR Andrew K. Simmons, U.S. Navy (Ret.) and the late Olivia M. Pilcher (nee Polidor). She leaves behind her daughter, Aileen Dimery (Chicago), her husband of 36 years, Richard Hotz (Monticello, Florida), her brothers Mark R. Simmons (Port St Lucie, Florida) and Andrew K. Simmons, Jr. (Oakland Park, Florida), her step-father, Bart Pilcher (Sanford Florida) and half-siblings Diana Wagner and Roy A. Simmons along with several half-siblings on the Pilcher side of the family. She was preceded in death by her brothers James Forrestal Simmons and Louis Marc Simmons.
Ashley attended International School Institut auf dem Rosenberg-St. Gallen, Switzerland, and Schule Schloss Spetzgart, Germany.
Ashley started her career as an actress in New York City, and then in Chicago. Tennessee Williams, a friend and long-time Key West neighbor, saw her perform there in his one-act play, “This Property is Condemned,” where she received three standing ovations. Williams told her she could have a great career as an actor when she learns to “project her voice.”
Ashley did learn to project her voice not as an actor, but as a writer, muse, friend, mom and environmental activist. A Renaissance woman of the 20th century, Ashley was, at different times in her long and colorful life, an actor, stage manager, photographer, journalist, waitress, nanny for his son and assistant to the William Hurt, campaign manager, property manager at her homes in Key West, science writer and ran five successful businesses. The last being Country Mile Computers in Monticello, Florida, where she worked with her beloved husband and partner Richard.
Ashley deeply loved people, animals and nature. She hated the environmental and human damage caused by organophosphates and other toxic chemicals and was an avid writer and activist for environmental and social issues. She spent nine years working on research with scientists, doctors and other researchers on Gulf War illness. Most of her findings ended up in the final congressional report (Presidential Advisory Committee on Gulf War Veterans’ Illnesses) earning her great respect as a researcher and editor in the scientific community.
Stan Getz, Aileen’s godfather and close family friend, introduced Ashley to Key West, Florida. In 1968, she bought a large property where she raised her daughter. Their home at Caroline and Ann Street was a regular meeting place and often a temporary residence for many of the writers and musicians who flocked to the Keys in the early 1970s. She and her daughter were part of Jimmy Buffett’s social circle at that time and have the distinction of being members of the “Mandible Club,” started by Jimmy Buffett and writer Tom McGuane. This was a group of friends who included the then unknown musician Jimmy Buffett, aka Sgt. Barko, Tom McGuane, aka Capt. Beserko and “my daughter Aileen Dimery was Kewpie Pie.” Ashley was the “Flash Queen.” “We did wonderful things to make us all laugh.”
Ashley was also active in politics and the Key West community, where she met Richard, her loving husband and business partner of 36 years. Always an environmentalist, Ashley did not use chemical pesticides. Through no fault of her own, she was forced to leave her home at 223 Ann St. in Key West in 1994 after long-term exposure to low levels of organophosphate pesticides. She became severely ill and almost died. She had become severely chemically sensitive, a condition from which she never recovered.
She and Richard also grew and sold organic persimmons, Meyer lemons, and blueberries on their 21-acre Florida farm in Jefferson County.
Ashley was a brilliant and beautiful woman, a hard worker, a gifted artist and activist. She will be greatly missed by all who knew and loved her.