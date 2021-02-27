Aureo Santino Hernandez, “Papa” age 35, a sixth-generation Key West Conch, passed away unexpectedly in his home in Pennsylvania this month.
He was born July 15, 1985, to father and retired commercial fisherman Santos Hernandez and mother Minerva B. Hernandez (Bellido de Luna).
Papa enjoyed cooking, crafting different recipes in the kitchen, he loved music and singing, and he enjoyed his many trips fishing out on the open water with his father. He had a great sense of humor and loved to laugh and joke around — a trait he inherited from both of his loving parents. Most of all, he was devoted to his family and cherished the time they spent together.
He was preceded in death by his mother Minerva Barbara Hernandez (Bellido de Luna), his son Isaiah Hernandez, brother Santos Hector Hernandez, grandparents Aureo and Minerva Bellido de Luna, grandparents Hector and Rosa Hernandez and uncle Armando “Mundy” Ramirez.
He was survived by his father, Santos Hernandez, his children: Nathan Hernandez, Aureana Hernandez; sisters Lynn Gonzalez, Lucy Hernandez, Angelica Hodek and Marcella Hernandez, as well as many aunts, uncles, nieces, nephews and cousins.
His family would like to thank everyone for their love, ongoing support and privacy during this difficult time.
Funeral Mass will be held Saturday, March 6, at 1 p.m. St. Mary’s Basilica Catholic Church (Windsor & Truman) and is open to all who knew him.
In lieu of flowers, Donations are being accepted to help cover the expenses incurred.
GoFundMe Memorial Fund Page