Barbara Gayle Mueller

Barb Mueller passed surrounded by family and friends on Nov. 3, 2020.
She is proceeded by her parents, Villiam “Bub” Buckley and Nora Despain Buckley of Stuartsville, brother Barry J. Buckley, husband Alfred Mueller Jr. and daughter Angela E. Mueller.
She is survived by sister Nancy J. Buckley of Savannah, Georgia, brothers Gary J. Buckley, Dennis L. Buckley, of Stuartsville, Craig A. Buckley of Kansas City, and many nieces, nephews and close friends.
Barb was born on March 29, 1948, at 8:10 p.m. at Sisters Hospital in St. Joseph. She lived in Big Pine Key, Florida for many years, and was involved in her community. She was a member of the Sombrero Country Club and the Key West Golf Club, and she also served on the board of the Lower Keys Golf Association. She had a great love of the water, and spent her days fishing and maintaining stone crab and lobster traps when she was not on the golf course. She also had a passion for gardening, as evidenced by her glorious gardens.
She chose as her burial to become one with the blue waters she loved so much.
Family and friends may make a memorial donation in her name to: Reef Relief, 631 Greene St., Key West, Florida, 33040.
A memorial celebration in Key West will be announced at a later date due to the pandemic.