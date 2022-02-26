On Tuesday, 2/22/22, the world lost one of the good ones, Barry Gibson. Barry, a former City Commissioner of District 4 of Key West, was born on July 6, 1960, in Montgomery, Alabama. At the age of 3, Barry moved to Pittsburgh, PA where he attended and graduated from Swissvale Area High School in 1978. In 1984, he came to the Florida Keys on vacation. Once he felt the warm sand under his feet and the salt air on his face, he never left.
Initially Barry worked at the original Marine Bank in Marathon and then at South East Bank and First Union Bank in Key West. Barry may best be remembered as a partner in Shades of Key West and Shades of Cozumel, Mexico. After earning his Business Degree at Saint Leo University of Key West, Barry joined his band of brothers as Business Manager at the law firm of Smith, Hawks, P.L. Barry often spoke of the friends he made at the firm and how proud he was of the work they did together.
Barry believed in giving back to his community. In addition to serving as the Chairman of the Board of the American Red Cross of the Florida Keys, Barry served two terms as President of Key West Jaycees, two terms as President of Big Brothers & Big Sisters and two terms as President of Navy League of Key West. He served on the Bight Board of Key West, and was an active member of the Rotary Club of Key West for over a decade.
Barry’s hobbies included golf, fishing, cheering for the Pittsburgh Steelers and boating with his family. Barry was married to Trish Docherty Gibson for 16 years. However, thanks to Hurricane Georges, they met in 1998 and were able to spend 22 years together. The love of his life, his beautiful daughter Taylor Gibson, came into their world 14 years ago. Barry, Trish, and Taylor were inseparable boating, fishing, stone crabbing, vacationing, going out to dinner, and everything in between.
Barry is survived by his two brothers, Kelly Thomas (Michelle) of Pittsburgh PA, and Craig Gibson (Irma) who currently lives in Japan. Barry’s mother Sally Gibson, who loved her sons dearly, predeceased him in 2021.
Even while he was battling stage 4 colon cancer, Barry lived hard, laughed hard, and loved hard. His last wish was that all of his friends and family over the age of 45 get a colonoscopy.
A celebration of Barry’s life will be held on April 2 at 6:00 PM at the pavilion on Higgs Beach.
To plant a tree in memory of Barry Gibson as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.
By sharing a fond memory or writing a kind tribute, you will be providing a comforting keepsake to those in mourning. If you have an existing account with this site, you may log in with that below. Otherwise, you can create an account by clicking on the Log in button below, and then register to create your account.