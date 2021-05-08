Barry Keith Stewart

Nov. 15, 1965 — April 28, 2021
Barry served his country for 25 years and retired with the rank of major from the U.S. Army. He is survived by his mother, Sue Ulloa, Port Charlotte, Florida (formerly of Key West), his father, Albert Stewart of Zolfo Springs Florida, and his wife, Donna, son Cameron, brother Dr. Michael Moore Of Kansas City, Missouri, sister Stephanie Vanlandingham and aunt Debbie Rogers, both of Tallahassee, Florida. Preceding him in death were his brother Kevin Stewart, grandmother Martha Diaz, uncle Michael Webster and aunt Rita Webster, all of Key West.
As a young man, he coached Pop Warner football in Key West, volunteered at the MARC House and then became employed there before joining the Army. He was actively involved in Special Olympics for years, receiving awards and accolades for his involvement. His mother asks that anyone so inclined please make donations to the MARC House in his name.