On Dec. 6, 2021, we lost an Angel on earth, Becky Ann Conn.
Born in Brewton, Alabama but a longtime local of Key West, Florida, Becky lived a life only most could dream of. She is well known for being a thoughtful, generous and loving woman. With compassion for others that shines through like a ray of sunshine, she is adored by all who have had the pleasure of knowing her.
With the love of her life, best friend and husband for nearly 30 years by her side, Greg Conn, they traveled the world, and cruised to the most beautiful places every chance they could get. Their adventures of living on yachts, tropical islands, owning and running businesses and, of course, the years together shared in beautiful Key West, were all pieces of their beautiful love story. Becky believed to her core that you should always live life to the fullest, with no regrets, and she did just that.
Even in the hardest battle she faced, she proudly and gracefully fought and would not allow her loved ones to feel sorry for her. Her devoted husband made sure to make every one of her wishes come true. Becky, or Mag as she was called by her loved ones, was larger than life in everyone’s eyes and considered quite the lady. There is not a single person who does not have an incredible story of Becky and Greg and one of their amazing adventures. She had a tenacity for life that was admired by all.
Her daughters (Holly Byrd, Montessa Davis), granddaughters (Laken, Brianna, Barclay, Brooke, Jordan), and great-grandchildren (Elizabeth, Beckham, Luke, Victoria), and her nieces and nephews, love and cherish her immensely. Her family was so important to her and she made sure to make each and everyone of them feel special and loved.
She is greatly missed by all, but her family is so happy to know of the glorious celebration in heaven with her daughter Terri Lee, father, mother, sisters and niece, as they greeted her with the most loving and long-awaited embrace.
There will never be someone that can fill the shoes of the beautiful, stylish, witty and loving soul that Becky was and still is to her family and friends. She will forever be remembered, celebrated, and her family will tell the stories of their queen’s legacy and rejoice in knowing she is walking along the oceans of Heaven.
In the words of the fabulous Becky, “A Tuesday afternoon is a good enough reason for lobster and Don Perignon. Ciao!”
