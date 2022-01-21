Belva Busto McDonald, better known as “Sissy”, passed on to her new life on Dec. 29, 2021.
Sissy was born on July 30, 1927, to John and Lois Demeritt Busto. She was born and lived all of her life in Key West, Florida. She graduated from the Convent of Mary Immaculate in 1944. She worked for the U.S. government for 30 years in the Supply Department at Naval Air Station, Key West, and retired at the age of 48.
Sissy was predeceased by her parents, her sister, Lois Kline, and her husband, John C. McDonald. She is survived by her brother John Busto, her nieces Justine (Jarod) Busto, Elaine (Brian) Smith, Linda Leahey, Janet (Bob) Wotocek and Theresa Robertson, and her step daughters Joan (Silvio) Garcia and Peggy (Ray) Vanyo and numerous great nieces and nephews.
Sissy loved God, her family, the holy Catholic Church and Frank Sinatra!
In lieu of flowers, please make donations to The Basilica School of St. Mary Star of the Sea.
A funeral Mass will be celebrated on Saturday, Jan. 29, at 1 p.m.
