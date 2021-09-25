Benedicta Herrera de Gonzalez

7/29/1940 - 9/20/2021 at 7:50 a.m.
Born to Jacoba Rivero and Elijio Herrera in Caimito de Guayabal, Cuba, on the 29th day of July, 1940.
As the youngest of six children, they were raised on the country side of el Mariel.
She met the love of her life, and later married her best friend, Roberto Gonzalez in 1956. Together they voyaged into freedom, migrating from Cuba in 1962 with their two small children.
Upon arriving to the United States, their journey to the American dream started in Miami, Florida. In 1965, Commercial Fishing lead her husband’s love for the water to their long time residence in Key West, Florida. Together, they had two more children.
Benedicta worked a the old Atlantic Shores Hotel, where she retired. She then dedicated her life to loving, nurturing, and raising her 9 grandchildren, who later blessed her with 23 great-grand children. She was known as their beloved “Mima.”
Although, she and Roberto separated they remained family, involved in their children, grandchildren and great grandchildren’s everyday lives, celebrating all their events together. They were a forever family.
Later in life, she remarried, Rafael Norat who proceeded her in death.
Welcoming her into the heavens, her mother, father, sisters Ramona “Monga” Alfonso, Juana Delgado, Anita Herrera, and Jelacio Herrera.
She will be forever missed and remembered for her funny jokes, loving and caring ways, the best cooking and her unconditional love. She will always be our Mima..
Missing her with all of our being, her children, Robert Jr. (Tania) Gonzalez, Cari (Victor)Fernandez, Tulley (Omar) Gonzalez-Martinez, Lalo (Ariagna) Gonzalez, and her only living sister Felicia Herrera.
Her Grandchildren, who loved he with all their hearts, Vanessa (Chris) Beerbower, Fernando Lopez, Amaris (Ramiro) Janez-Lopez, Gabrielle (Marlon) Manresa, Victor, Daniel Fernandez (Lily), and Adrian (Nicole) Fernandez, Nicolas (Stephanie) and Rebecca Mena, who gave her the gift of 23 Great- Grandchildren, who she absolutely adored, and her memory will live on through them.
The ending we would never be prepared for.
On 9/20/2021, at 7:50 a.m. – Sweet Benedicta breathed her last breath and four hours later, at 11:50 a.m. Roberto joined her on their journey into the heavens. Though miles apart, their heart as one, with the same destination for their spirit… Together for eternity.
Services will be held at Glad Tidings Tabernacle at 1209 United St., Key West, FL 33040 at 3:00 p.m. Visitation will be held 2:00 p.m. until service time at the church. Burial to follow at Southern Keys Cemetery at 258 Avenue A. Big Coppitt Key, FL.
All arrangements were entrusted to Glad Tidings Tabernacle, Dean-Lopez Funeral Home and Southern Keys Cemetery.