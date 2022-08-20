Bernardo Armando Mesa

Bernardo A. Mesa passed away peacefully on Aug. 10, 2022 after a long illness. He was born in Havana, Cuba on Aug. 20, 1938 to Felix A. Mesa and Ana Theresa Rivera.
He was the youngest of three brothers, both of whom preceded him in death.
Bernardo arrived in Key West in 1954. There he met, fell in love with and then married Gloria Chacon on Aug. 30, 1958. Together they raised two sons and saw them go on to have families of their own. They enjoyed 53 years of marriage together until Gloria passed away on Dec. 3, 2011.
He later married Sonia Santana on June 15, 2012 and enjoyed 10 years of marriage until his death.
Bernardo was a faithful servant of his God Jehovah. He and Gloria together were baptized on Nov. 22, 1969. During his 53 years of service, he helped people learn about the Good News that Jesus preached. Bernardo comforted and encouraged others.
Although we will miss him, we will never forget his generous spirit, warm smile and loving disposition.
He is survived by his wife, Sonia; his sons Armando and Jose; grandchildren Robert, Ashley, Daniel and Haylee; and great-grandchildern Lyla, Micah and Lia.
A memorial service will be held on Saturday, Aug. 27, at 1 p.m. at the Kingdom Hall of Jehovah’s Witnesses, 1117 White St., Key West.
