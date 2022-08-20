Bernardo Armando Mesa

Mesa

Bernardo A. Mesa passed away peacefully on Aug. 10, 2022 after a long illness. He was born in Havana, Cuba on Aug. 20, 1938 to Felix A. Mesa and Ana Theresa Rivera.

He was the youngest of three brothers, both of whom preceded him in death.

To plant a tree in memory of Bernardo Mesa as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.

Tags

Sign A Guestbook

Offer a personal message of sympathy...

By sharing a fond memory or writing a kind tribute, you will be providing a comforting keepsake to those in mourning. If you have an existing account with this site, you may log in with that below. Otherwise, you can create an account by clicking on the Log in button below, and then register to create your account.