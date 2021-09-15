Bernice Marie Caldwell Kitchar, mother of five and winter resident of Key West, passed away on Sept. 5, 2021, of natural causes. She was born in a winter blizzard in Bantry, North Dakota on Feb. 6, 1933. She grew up in Cass Lake, Minnesota and graduated from Cass Lake High School, Class of 1951.
She met Andy Kitchar, her future husband, working at Lake Winnibigoshish resorts. Marie loved fashion and sewing from an early age. She sewed most of her own clothes and her daughters’ and granddaughter’s, including jackets and coats, curtains and dolls. Her Raggedy Ann and Andy dolls were famous, along with knitted garments and embroidery work.
In Key West, Marie was in charge of the money office at her daughter’s restaurant, Blue Heaven, for a decade. She missed no details and no employee never got anything past her. “If you have time to gripe, you have time to wipe,” she would tell the servers.
Service for others was always on her mind. Besides being a devoted mother, she volunteered at the Neighborhood Improvement Program (NIP) located in Minneapolis for many years. The group of women, who became best friends, collected and distributed clothing for those in need. She was a long-time member of Mount Calvary Lutheran church in Excelsior, Minnesota, and she served on the PTA.
Marie adored babies and young children. Enjoying and caring for her grandchildren was a passion. Many knew her as the Blue Heaven grandma in Key West.
Gardening, and feeding the birds, filling her bird bath, nature and simple pleasures became her. Always welcoming, she was a strong, take-charge leader, filled with kindness, generosity, and a good sense of humor.
She was preceded in death by parents, Alfred Thomas Caldwell and Bernice Beatrice Tellin, spouse, Andrew F. Kitchar, son Timothy Andrew Kitchar, daughter-in-law Kathryn B. Alley/Kitchar and brother-in-law Jerome Andrew Bohn.
She is survived by children Thomas Alfred Kitchar, Melissa Jane Kitchar Hood and spouse James F. Hood, Suanne Marie Kitchar and partner Richard W. Hatch, John M. Kitchar, grandchildren, Erica Wilkenson, Erin Rebecca Hood Bozeat and spouse Nathan David Bozeat, Peter Allan Hood, Richard W. Hatch IV, Andrew Kitchar Hatch, sister Beatrice Ann Caldwell Bohn, sister-in-law Marion Kitchar Beise, great-grandchildren, nieces, nephews and cousins, and friends.
