Bert Willis Elwood passed away on April 30, 2021 in Royal Palm Beach, Florida after a brief illness.
Bert was born on Nov. 24, 1934 in Key West, Florida, the son of Ray and Louise Elwood.
Bert worked for 30 years at Sears and Roebuck, where he started as a salesman at the catalog store and retired as the Service Department Manager. As an employee of Sears, some might remember him as “Winnie The Pooh”.
He was an avid golfer, and you could find him at the Key West Country Club just about everyday while he resided in Key West. Bert took up golf in 1949 at the age of 15 and it truly was his life’s passion. He instilled the love of the game to his brothers-in-law, nephew and grandsons. He continued to teach them even in the last few years, although he was no longer able to play.
Bert and his wife of 60 years, Mary Malgrat Elwood, left Key West in 2005 and moved to Apopka, Florida. Recently they moved to Royal Palm Beach where he was able to enjoy two months with his first great-grandchild.
Bert loved his island home and never stopped hoping that he would be able to move back some day.
Bert is survived by his wife, Mary, his brother Ray (Julia) of Texas, his sister-in-law Jan Elwood, his daughters, Mary Lynn (Tim) Arnheim of Apopka, and Diane (Bill) Larkin of Royal Palm Beach and numerous cousins, nieces and nephews.
He was loved dearly by his grandchildren, Krista (Michael) Cardenas, Joshua (Maddie) Ellsworth, Nicholas (Darrah) Arnheim, Capt. Gregory Arnheim (USAF) and Sarah Arnheim. He has two great-grandchildren Leo Cardenas and Owen Arnheim.
He was preceded in death by his parents, his brother James Elwood, and his nephew Jimmy Elwood.
The family will have a private celebration of his life at a later date.