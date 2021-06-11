Bettie Joycelyn (Carnes) Fuller

July 2, 1934 — May 27, 2021
Bettie Joycelyn (B.J.) Carnes was born on July 2, 1934, in Rome, Georgia, to Mr. and Mrs. Henry W. Carnes. She and her mother, Sadie, moved to the Florida Keys in the early 1940s. In 1944, her mother married Clarence A. Key and two years later her beloved sister Fay was born. B.J. attended Key West High School and Scottsboro High School in Alabama, graduating from the latter in 1952. Later in life, she achieved a master’s degree in counseling in 1996, then a doctorate in Psychology in 2010.
B.J. married Jack Ronald Fuller in Key West on July 8, 1956. They had 64 wonderful years together and were blessed with three children. She and Jack opened Fullers Insurance in 1977.
She had a great love of Porsches, and along with Jack, spent countless hours involved with Ecurie Vitesse Sports Car Club and the Porsche Club of America. She was one of the organizers of the Bay Bottom Crawl at Loop Road on Sugarloaf Key, which was one of the longest-running annual events in the history of the Keys.
She also loved traveling in their motor home across the USA. She was a proud member of the Frustrated Maestros singing group, which she joined on their travels.
Jack and B.J. retired and moved to Sebring, Florida, in 2016. They moved again to Lake Placid, Florida, in 2020. She passed away peacefully in her sleep on May 27, 2021, after 86 years of a vibrant and happy life.
B.J. is survived by her husband, Jack R. Fuller; children R. Ward (Dianne) Fuller, Norman (Sarah) Fuller, and Joelle Fuller (Skip Taylor); grandson Samuel Fuller; sister Fay (Dorsey) Williams; niece Laura (Kevin) Christ; grand nephew and nieces Preston, Dana and Hannah Christ.
She was predeceased by her father, Henry Carnes, mother, Sadie N. Key, stepfather, Clarence Key, and niece Dana Williams.
In lieu of flowers, she would want donations in her name to the National Alliance on Mental Illness (N.A.M.I.) at http://www.nami.org. A Celebration of Life will be held at a later date.