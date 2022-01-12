Betty June Higgs Cerezo, age 88, died on Monday, Jan. 3, 2022, at North Florida Regional Hospital, in Gainesville, Florida. Betty has been a 28-year resident of Gainesville. She was born on June 1, 1933, in Key West, Florida, to the late Earl and Naomi Higgs. Betty worked in several office positions before moving to retail with Sears and Dillard’s for more than 30 years, retiring from both companies. In 1978, Betty and John moved to Greensboro, North Carolina, then moved to Gainesville in 1993. Betty was a Christian and a member of the Trinity United Methodist Church in Gainesville.
Betty is preceded in death by her husband, John, parents, Earl and Naomi Higgs, and a sister, Rose Higgs Emolo of New Jersey. Betty is survived by daughters, Janet C. Bell of Gainesville, and Nancy Cerezo of Greensboro; Grandsons, Troy (Lilly) Bell and Brad (Karly) Bell, all of Gainesville, six great grandchildren as well as several nieces and nephews. She thought fondly of her time spent with friends from Key West attending many of the “Ocala Reunions” once she moved to Gainesville, as well attending most of her KWHS Class of ’51 reunions. She was laid to rest at the Forest Meadows Memorial Park Central in Gainesville after a small service at the Forest Meadows Cemetery Central Chapel (4100 NW 39th Ave., Gainesville, FL 32606) on Jan. 10 at 3 p.m. In lieu of flowers, memorial donations are requested to be made to the St. Jude’s Children’s Hospital, 262 Danny Thomas Place, Memphis, TN 38105.
