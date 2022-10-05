Beverly Dill Weekley was born in North Augusta, South Carolina, to Walter and Mary Dill on Sept. 15, 1949. She passed away on Sept. 20, 2022, with her husband and son by her side.

Beverly graduated from North Augusta High School. She began her career at Fort Gordon, Georgia, where she worked in a number of administrative positions. It was there that she met the love of her life, Alton Weekley. After a decade of a long-distance relationship, she moved to Key West, where they were wed in 1981. Beverly and Alton had one son, whom they nicknamed “J”.

