Beverly Dill Weekley was born in North Augusta, South Carolina, to Walter and Mary Dill on Sept. 15, 1949. She passed away on Sept. 20, 2022, with her husband and son by her side.
Beverly graduated from North Augusta High School. She began her career at Fort Gordon, Georgia, where she worked in a number of administrative positions. It was there that she met the love of her life, Alton Weekley. After a decade of a long-distance relationship, she moved to Key West, where they were wed in 1981. Beverly and Alton had one son, whom they nicknamed “J”.
Beverly went to work at Naval Air Station Key West until 1990 when they moved to the Tampa area. While in Tampa, she worked with the Veterans Administration and later Social Security. Upon their return to Key West in 2003, she worked with her husband at Fausto’s Food Palace for several years until she retired.
Beverly was a lifetime member of the Key West Art and Historical Society, and a supporter of the various performing arts theaters and the Ann McKee Art Auction.
Beverly is survived by her husband, Alton, and son “J”. She is also survived by her siblings: Walter (Marilyn) Dill, Phyllis Moonyham, Denise (Welby) Walkup and M. Daryl (Mimi) Dill; in addition by her brothers-in-law Carl (Ann) Weekley and Jimmy (Susan) Weekley as well as numerous nephews, nieces, grandnephews and grandnieces.
At her request, Beverly was cremated. A visitation will be held on Friday, Oct. 7, at the Key West Mortuary, 328 Truman Avenue from 6 to 7 p.m. A private memorial service will take place on Saturday.
In lieu of flowers, donations in her name may be made to any performing arts theater, the Ann McKee Art Auction, KWAHS or the Florida Keys SPCA.
