Beverly Joann Morrow Avant, age 78, passed away at her residence in Longview, Mississippi on Jan. 20, 2022. She was a retired elementary school teacher and co-owner of several businesses in Key West, Florida. Beverly was a member of Friendship Baptist Church in Sturgis, Mississippi, and in her Florida residence, was a member of Fifth Street Baptist Church in Key West, Florida. She enjoyed spending time with her family and was an avid cook, quilter and plant enthusiast.
Visitation is scheduled for Monday, Jan. 24, from 5 to 7 p.m. at Welch Funeral Home in Starkville, Mississippi. The funeral service will be held at Friendship Baptist Church in Sturgis, Mississippi on Tuesday, Jan. 25, at 1 p.m. Graveside services will follow on Tuesday, Jan. 25, at Oddfellows Cemetery in Starkville, Mississippi.
Beverly was born on July 14, 1943, in Philadelphia, Mississippi to Bonnie Gazaway and Bennie Morrow. Growing up, she lived in Texas, Illinois, Indiana, and returned to live in Sturgis, Mississippi when she was 13. She was a graduate of the Class of 1961 from Sturgis High School. Upon graduation, she married Omis Avant and moved to Key West, Florida in 1966, where her husband secured a teaching and coaching position. While there, she completed her bachelor’s degree in elementary education from Mississippi State University, and her master’s degree in educational leadership from Nova University. She was a third- and fifth-grade teacher at Harris Elementary School and Sigsbee Elementary School in Key West, and retired after 30 years of service. She was a co-owner of a photo developing business, a skating rink, a toy store, a child care center and a laundromat in Key West.
In 2003, Beverly and Omis returned to Starkville. While there, she enjoyed spending time with her children, grandchildren and great-grandchildren. In her retirement, she enjoyed reading books and spending time at the Starkville Public Library. She loved to cook for her friends and family and developed an extensive cookbook collection. She was a talented quilter, seamstress and plant enthusiast. She loved history, traveling and spending time with her family.
She is survived by her children Omis Hugh Avant Jr. (Melissa) and Itaska “Tassie” Rosamond (David). She was the proud grandmother of Sable Ekstrom, Christian Avant, and Raelynn Rosamond. She took great delight in her 7 great-grandchildren: Jayden, Nathan, Jonan, Kelyn, Hunter, Kinsley, and Brooklyn. She was preceded in death by the great love of her life, Omis Avant, whom she was married to for 52 years.
You can leave the family a condolence at http://www.welchfuneralhomes.com.