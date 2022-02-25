Bill Schwessinger

William “Bill” P. Schwessinger Jr., age 95, of Bonita Springs, Florida passed away on Thursday, Feb. 17, 2022. Bill was born Sept. 1, 1926.
We all know the day will come to say goodbye. Mine came on Feb. 17, 2022 at the age of 95. I have a wonderful life in Milwaukee, Naples, Key West, and Bonita Springs!
I was born in Milwaukee, Wisconsin. I served in the Army Air Corps in Italy. I started an advertising agency, which became the third largest in Wisconsin. In 1978, my wife, Audrey, and I moved to Naples and settled in Park Shore. After purchasing Snelling and Snelling Employment Agency, I joined the Naples Chamber of Commerce and the North Naples Rotary Club. Our children and grandchildren joined us the next year. I was honored to represent the chamber as a member of the Collier County Economic Development Council for three years. I served as the president of the Park Shore Association and, in 1982, the mayor of Naples called all association presidents to a meeting to form a Beautification Council. That is where I met Anita Utter, who represented Aqualane Shores. She was elected president and I served as vice president.
In 1984, Anita and I bought a 37-foot sailboat and cruised the intracoastal waterway to Maine and back. Then we visited 48 islands in the Bahamas aboard our sailboat Dauntless. After three years of cruising, we anchored in Key West and lived on Baypoint Key for 18 years. We started Personalized Tours of Key West and entertained the tour bus passengers during the 82-mile trip from Islamorada to Key West. We also toured Key West. I was very active in the community and I served as president of the Rotary Club of Key West Sunrise in the Conch Republic and Helpline. We made many friends there and enjoyed dancing in costume in many Fantasy Fest parades.
In 2004, we moved back to Naples to be near our children and grandchildren. We bought a home in Cedar Creek in Bonita Springs. My dream was to buy an RV and travel. We purchased an RV and toured most of the 49 states. We fell in love with the mountains, people, music, etc. in a small Virginia town called Big Stone Gap. Several generous, talented men helped me to learn to be a wood carver. I was a member of the Bonita Springs/Estero Woodcarving Club for many years. I also joined the Bonita Bay Soling Yacht Club and sailed my 39-inch sailboat for many years. We made many friends here and enjoyed the music in the evenings at Riverside Park.
I loved telling stories and always tried to make people laugh. I hope you will remember me as “Good Looking Bill”!
Bill was a devoted husband, father and grandfather!
I am survived by my wife, Anita, my children Scott (Peggy) Schwessinger, Cynthia (David) Dehnart, and grandchildren Andy (Nick Gissal) Dehnart, Nathan (Jessica) Schwessinger, Elizabeth Dehnart and great-grandson Bryson Schwessinger.
Services were held in Naples, Florida.
Donations to Rotary Club of Key West Sunrise in the Conch Republic, PO Box 2354, Key West, FL 33045.
Fond memories and expressions of sympathy may be shared at http://www.hodgesfhatnaplesmg.com for the Schwessinger family.