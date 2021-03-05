3/6/62 – 2/25/21
It is with a very heavy heart that we announce the passing of Blas Mesa on Feb. 25, 2021 from a battle with cancer. Blas is predeceased by his parents, and three siblings: Abe Wetzler, Rosa Mesa and Hildelisa Mesa. He is survived by his best friend, Jack Wetzler, and other friends of more than 25 years: Eileen Wetzler, Myke McCoy, Dennis Mikkelsen and Katrina Birt, as well as many more friends too numerous to list. He is also survived by five siblings: Josefina Peralpa, Hortensia Mesa, Anisia Barroso, Vikky Lopez and Dorian Mesa; numerous nieces and nephews; primos Minerva, Francisco, Anicia and Aneisy and so many more family members still living in Cuba. And, the loves of his life, Boston Terriers, Rhonda and Snoopy miss him so much.
Blas was born in San Francisco De Paula, Cuba, on March 6, 1962 and came to the Unites States to settle in Astoria, New York in 1969. Blas spent many summers on Fire Island, New York; spent several autumns in the Catskill Mountains in upstate New York and loved all that New York City had to offer. Blas moved to Florida in the early 1990s and in 1995, upon the death of his brother and best friend Abe, moved to Key West to live with Jack Wetzler. Blas’ most recent business venture was when he purchased Millie’s Convenience store located near Mallory Square in 2004 before retiring in 2009 to tend to his home and garden on Eagle Avenue, Key West.
Blas was a very fun-loving guy, always had a smile for everyone he met and loved to travel to various locations in the States, Cuba, Europe, South America, and on various cruises; he just enjoyed life.
Blas will truly be missed but now he is no longer in pain and is with his other three siblings whom he loved so much.
We want to thank all of the caring angels [doctors, nurses, administrative staff, case managers, housekeeping staff] that have come into our lives from the Lower Keys Medical Center, Genesis Care (formerly known as 21st Oncology), Island Home Care and Hospice and the Key West Fire Department. We are so blessed to have this group of talented and compassionate people right here in our hometown community. We also want to thank all of the loving and caring friends and neighbors who provided so much support to Blas and those left behind since his diagnosis on Jan. 14, 2021.
Key West Mortuary has arranged Blas’ funeral, which will be celebrated on his birthday, March 6, and will begin at the Key West Mortuary at Truman Avenue and Whitehead Street at 1:30 p.m., followed by a short walk to The Basilica of St. Mary Star of the Sea for a 3 p.m. mass and then a short walk to the Key West City Cemetery for a graveside service.
For everyone’s safety and protection, masks and social distancing for the entire funeral service are required. And, of course, because we are on this great island, Key West casual is the dress code for the day.
In lieu of flowers, a donation to the American Cancer Society is suggested so that one day, there may be a real cure for cancer.