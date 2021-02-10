Bob Hall, age 68, died as he lived; stubborn, ornery, hangry, and with a heart full of love and honor.
He made his own rules, fought authority and paved the way for his spirit to touch us all. He said his only regret in life was not writing a book, “But, then again, probably only half a dozen of us would have read it,” he said. So, as a tribute to him, we selfishly publish what we would imagine Dad would want you to know about how he lived and loved. (Hopefully, at least seven people read it.)
It all started on March 5, 1952, in the big metropolis of Kokomo, Indiana. Bob was the firstborn to Walter J. and Betty Joan Hall (Morris). The family would be blessed again six years later by his baby sister, Kimberly Jo (Steve Earles), whom he would lovingly tease and adore for the rest of his life.
While riding his bike in the summer of ’65, Bob met his future wife and mother of his children, Candy. Like any boy in love, he wooed her with a rock to the head and a smile that melted her heart. As he grew up, so did his aim, and in August of 1973, he threw a shiny stone on Candy’s finger, finding his life’s calling as a husband and soon thereafter a father to their two children, Ellie and Adam.
He graduated as a Phi Delta from Purdue University in 1973 with a degree in English literature, but swears the only job it ever really helped him get was the unpaid position of family editor for everybody’s school papers, resignation emails and resumes. He considered himself a peddler by trade and excelled in the sales incentive business for the bulk of his career. He was always reinventing himself, and neither his work nor his history defined him, but rather the happiness that life brought and its next adventure that propelled his motivation.
Bob and Candy escaped the confines of a small town and its small minds to relocate to West Palm Beach, Florida, in 1989. Rearing two children through unimaginable hardships while taking their accomplishments and tragedy’s in stride, he deftly handled fatherhood as only someone with the spirit to love unconditionally and with such grace possibly can.
Upon realizing the corporate world no longer held his appeal, Bob sought to support his family on his own as a sort of Jack of All Trades – Master of Many. He fearlessly tackled technology at 50 years old and learned to write computer code, he started a drug testing firm to help businesses weed out those battling their demons and he became a partner in Stanley Shaw Construction, where he helped turn people’s houses into homes.
Deciding not to return from a weekend vacation, in 1993, Bob and Candy made Key West their new homestead, where they finally found like-minded people who looked at your soul before your soles. Encouraged by the spirits of the town to let the mind and body roam free, Bob’s favorite place was, ironically, a clothing-optional bar called The Garden of Eden. (Except on Sunday afternoons, they’d be at The Green Parrot but home by 8 for “Ancient Aliens.”) Sadly, for the cabbies of Key West, the curtain call has come for the “Bob & Candy Show.” Thank you, it’s certainly been a wild ride.
He despised yuppies, sushi, any vegetable that wasn’t a green bean, loud-mouth know-it-alls and women who wore pig-heeled shoes. But Bob had many loves, too.
He loved no one more than his wife, Candy. And, of course, their true love story would not be complete without the letter he left for her in his desk drawer telling her so.
He dearly loved his children and granddaughter, all of who he was fiercely proud. Quite opinionated and somewhat impatient, Bob handed down these qualities to his daughter, Elizabeth Maxwell (Damon Rockett) of West Palm Beach, Florida, a sharp-tongued yet spirit-filled character in her own right, and his determination and cantankerous sense of stubbornness shall live on as perseverance and steadfastness in his son, Adam Hall (Jennifer Rogers) of Indianapolis, Indiana.
His vitality for life and a never-ending search for the light in it he passes on to his granddaughter, Kaitlin Maxwell, of Portland, Oregon. To his step-grandson, Chance Rockett, he exchanges a secret fraternity handshake in the name of camaraderie, and he reminds us all that people don’t have to be related by blood to be family.
He was a selfless man whose passing has left a void only he can fill. His ability to love, sacrifice, provide, support and forgive will forever be lessons to all he knew.
A private memorial service for Robert Kent Hall will be held on Saturday, Feb. 13, at The Hemingway House, followed by a 7 p.m. Celebration of Life at The Whistle in Key West. All who knew Bob are welcome. A service to lay him at rest will be planned for the fall in Kokomo, Indiana. In lieu of flowers, please make a donation to your favorite dive bar where Bob would tell you to have a drink, tell a joke and let your spirit roam free.