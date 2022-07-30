Bob Hans found his independence on the Fourth of July 2022. We will always remember him with fireworks. He was born Robert Joseph Hans in Erie, Pennsylvania in 1941 to Lucille Shumaker and Marcel Emil Hans. He is survived by his devoted wife, Hazel Joan, and loving daughter Darcy Renee Sanchez (Manuel) of Key West and his three beloved grandchildren, Symone Renee Sanchez and Jelena Anastasia Sanchez, both of Fort Myers and Christopher Marcel Sanchez of Fort Lauderdale. His son, Charles Marcel Hans, predeceased him. Also surviving are his much loved mother-in-law Joan West, sisters-in-law Ayne Hanna (Mike) and Pixie Dillard (Gary), brothers-in-law Edgar West (Tiffany) and Leonard West, nieces and nephews Jennifer, Brian, Scott, Brent, Thai, Joseph and Easton, his brother Gerald Rene Hans (Nadene) and cousins Carol Kress De Gruttola, Dennis and Tom Shumaker and families.
Bob first came to Key West via the U.S. Navy as a young sailor during the Cuban Missile Crisis. He never forgot the clear waters and a decade later moved here permanently with a young family and a master’s degree in marine science. He was a wonderful teacher, but his passion was always fishing, particularly throwing his cast net for fresh bait. For more than 50 years, he enjoyed the waters surrounding Key West.
Bob renovated two Conch homes and built a third from scratch. He was awarded two ceramic stars from the Historic Florida Keys Foundation. An excellent craftsman who could fix anything, Bob learned by trial and error in the days before YouTube. Bob also enjoyed the tropical foliage and, after selling our Conch house where we created a lush landscape, he became a volunteer at the Key West Garden Club. Retiring after 30 years of teaching primarily the middle school gifted program, he became a self-taught artist and specialized in heavy metal and glass fusing along with the ancient art of copper enameling. He also taught creative welding at The College of the Florida Keys.
Bob was a soft-spoken person who made an impact on many. For the past six years, he battled Parkinson’s and Alzheimers with dignity and humor. His health aid Jordan could coax the sparkle into his eyes dancing and singing with him. He is truly missed!
We will be celebrating Bob’s life on Tuesday, Aug. 9, from 6:30 p.m. to sunset at the Key West Garden Club Fort West Martello. Light Refreshments. Please come and share a memory!
