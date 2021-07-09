Bobbie Vernon Kieber, 85, passed away June 26, 2021, surrounded by loved ones. Bobbie was born on July 4, 1935, in Toledo, Ohio. He will be remembered as a generous, caring, and admirable man.
Bobbie was an adventurous individual who spent many days and hours traveling all throughout the Caribbean and United States. He was a U.S. Coast Guard Master Captain, and Bobbie was happiest on the open waters. Throughout his life, he achieved numerous offshore boat racing records. A dedicated pioneer in the industry, he developed and created numerous patents and designs for both boats and cars. He lived in the Florida Keys for almost 50 years, and he proudly owned and operated B&B Recycling, which serviced all of the Florida Keys.
Bobbie will be missed by his children Kathryn Vereline of Brooklyn, Michigan and Bobbie (Lynn) Kieber of Big Pine Key, Florida, grandchildren William (Kelly) McCloe, Lara McCloe and Garrett Vereline, great-grandchildren Aubrey, Brianna and Callie Neitzke, Collin and Conner McCloe, and Aiden, Ashlyn and Austin Farah.
He was preceded in death by the love of his life, Shirley Elmore, and a grandson, Matthew McCloe.
A memorial service will take place at a later date in the Florida Keys. Details to be announced via http://www.MullinsMemorial.com.
Memorial contributions in memory of Bobbie Vernon Kieber are suggested to Unity of the Keys Church, 1011 Virginia St., Key West, FL 33040.
Friends are invited to send condolences via the online guestbook, which can be found at http://www.MullinsMemorial.com.
Mullins Memorial Funeral Home & Cremation Service, Cape Coral, is entrusted with final care.