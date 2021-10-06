Bradley Lyle Garrison of Key West, Florida and San Antonio, Texas left this life on Sept. 25, 2021.
He is survived by his father, Col. James Edward Garrison III, his mother, Cynthia Lukehar, his step-father, Alan Lukehart, and his step-mother, Dr. Brenda Jean Daniels. Brad has numerous siblings: Bryan Garrison; Francis Garrison; Andrea Castleberry; John Lukehart; Leslie Burns; and his beloved sister, Liz Garrison, who waits for him in Heaven. Brad awaits their reunion.
To say that Brad was a free spirit is a gross understatement. After high school, Brad embarked on a series of adventures that took him all around the world. After a period of time spent as a bicycle flower delivery driver, Brad then went to Myrtle Beach, South Carolina, where his paternal grandparents lived, and was a lifeguard for two summers.
Brad loved the sea, so it was no surprise when he enlisted in the U.S. Coast Guard in November 1996. He attended basic training in Cape May, New Jersey, and was the honor graduate of his class. He also received numerous awards for individual achievement. He was posted in Honolulu, Hawaii, San Francisco and Alameda, California. He found his heart working there in the hospitality industry, as well as being a dive master and scuba instructor.
His many friends in Key West will always remember him; his passing created a void in the center of the Earth. There was a weakening in the Force and the world did not seem as bright or happy.
A memorial service is scheduled for Saturday, Oct. 9, at 2 p.m. at Porter Loring West Chapel.
