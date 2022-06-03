On Saturday, May 21, 2022, Brian Patrick O’Connell, husband and father of four peacefully passed away with his wife, mother and aunt by his side.
Brian was born on April 30, 1981 in Key West, Florida. He grew up involved with city leagues T-ball, baseball and football. This set up the precedence as he continued to compete in both baseball and football in high school.
He graduated from Key West High with a scholarship to play Division II football. After college, Brian relocated to Lakeland, Florida, where he met his wife and started his family. His love and devotion to them was undeniable.
Brian is preceded in death by his fathers William O’Connell and Ervin (L.B.) Balius and his Tio’s Johnny Vidal and Alvio Acevedo. He is survived by his loving wife, Kimberly, four sons Maximus, Achilles, Ajax and Leonidas, his mother, Martha Acevedo-Smith, brothers Kevin, Eric and William, his Tia’s and Tio’s Cilia Vidal, Estela (Don) Weideman, Zenaida (Jerry) Rojas, Diomi Alfonso and Janice Acevedo, nephews, nieces, cousins and close friends who were like family to him.
Brian was a true champion in all areas of his life and will be greatly missed.
There will be no memorial services. A portion of his ashes will be in interment with his father L.B. and the remains will be scattered at sea.
To plant a tree in memory of Brian O'Connell as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.
By sharing a fond memory or writing a kind tribute, you will be providing a comforting keepsake to those in mourning. If you have an existing account with this site, you may log in with that below. Otherwise, you can create an account by clicking on the Log in button below, and then register to create your account.