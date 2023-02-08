Bruce Allen Simons, born Sept. 15, 1963, passed away peacefully on Feb. 5, 2023 in Miami, Florida.
Born to Jean and Donald Simons, Bruce spent his adolescence with his two brothers, always staying in locations not far from the ocean. He often shared his fond memories of growing up in Bermuda, Florida, and the Islands of the Bahamas. Bruce enjoyed speedboat racing, motorcross, spending time with his fur children, Chloe and Cali, and working on just about anything that had a motor.
He was known for his ferociously infectious laugh and generous heart. Bruce is survived by three daughters: Ashley Marie, Megan Jean, and Alexis Rose; grandson Da’Von Lameir; and brothers Scott Antone and Stephen Mark (Deborah). The family will notify loved ones of services.
