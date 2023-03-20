Bruce York, born Nov. 16, 1951, died suddenly at his home on March 3, 2023.

Bruce was born and raised in Miami. He graduated with a bachelor's degree in journalism from San Francisco State University in 1975. He and his sister moved to Key West, where he joined the U.S. Postal Service and was a clerk in Key West for 25 years before retiring in 2018. He was an active participant at Congregation B'Nai Zion synagogue. He loved traveling the world and especially visiting New Orlean and Israel. He had a bus tour through Europe scheduled for this spring and was very excited to go.

