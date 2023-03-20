Bruce York, born Nov. 16, 1951, died suddenly at his home on March 3, 2023.
Bruce was born and raised in Miami. He graduated with a bachelor's degree in journalism from San Francisco State University in 1975. He and his sister moved to Key West, where he joined the U.S. Postal Service and was a clerk in Key West for 25 years before retiring in 2018. He was an active participant at Congregation B'Nai Zion synagogue. He loved traveling the world and especially visiting New Orlean and Israel. He had a bus tour through Europe scheduled for this spring and was very excited to go.
Bruce had a passion for genealogy. He researched his family's history in Eastern Europe and was proud of his immigrant father's infantry service in World War II. Bruce's parents, Sol and Ruth (nee Zahler) and his sister, Carole York Conroy, predeceased him. He is survived by seven first cousins and long-time friend, Ralph Abel.
Bruce York was one of the most likable people you might ever have been lucky enough to meet. He was smart, affable and had a great sense of humor. He is sorely missed by all who knew him. There will be a ceremony at the White Street Pier, per his wishes, sometime in late April when his cousins can attend. There will be an announcement of the date and time once it is established.
