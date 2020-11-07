C. David Koontz lived enough lives for several people, repeatedly reinventing himself and enthusiastically acquiring new skills and ways to express his creativity. He departed this life Oct. 25, 2020, after a profoundly courageous battle with cancer.
David Koontz was a film and stage producer whose triumphs included “Mommie Dearest,” a tribute to composer Ira Gershwin starring Frank Sinatra and Liza Minnelli, and a gospel concert featuring the genre’s biggest names. He was the creator of Creston Manor Vineyard and Winery, with wines served in America’s most exclusive restaurants. He was the longtime director of broadcast production for Chevrolet, a talented artist and a writer of multiple screenplays. When he arrived in Key West some 25 years ago, he became a residential mortgage banker who financed several hundred Keys homes.
But David was much more than that. He embraced learning throughout his life, delighting in new challenges. If someone told him something couldn’t be done, he proved that it certainly could be. He nurtured and coached others to succeed in their endeavors and become their best selves, was a friend to people from all aspects of life and loved animals and wildlife with an everlasting passion. And most important, he was a forever partner to his wife, Carol Shaughnessy, a world-class father to David F. Koontz (Kathy), a supportive big brother to Celeste Teague (Rick) and a proud grandfather to Rebecca Koontz.
He leaves them behind, along with many extended and honorary family members including Giancarlo, Crystal and Mike, Andy and Maria, Joanne and Pat, Clinton and Charlotte, Lorian, Cricket, Carol T. and lifelong cohort Tom. His family is eternally grateful to those who helped care for him including Dr. Mark Whiteside, Dr. Geoffrey Geiger, Dr. David Nyberg and 21st Century Oncology, and Heather Khan and the Amedisys hospice team.
A celebration of David’s life will be held at a future time. Those wishing to honor him can do so by donating to an animal or wildlife organization.