Captain Gregorio Rodriguez, a commercial fisherman in Key West of nearly 50 years, went home to the Lord peacefully in his home on Monday, March 1, 2021, in Key West, Florida at the age of 75.
Gregory (Goyo to those who knew and loved him) was born in Mariel, Cuba in 1945 and came to the U.S. in 1961. In 1971 he started a life of fishing and never looked back. He loved his career and his boat (FV Trinity) with all of his heart.
He is survived by his loving wife of 56 years, Maria Rodriguez, whose strength and care in his last days was remarkable. The love he had for his wife and the bond they shared was unheard of and the envy of many.
He is also survived by his children Maria (Carlos) Delgado of Orlando, Gregory (Maureen) Rodriguez of Denver, Gina (Jay) Hoeffer of Key West, Lisa Rodriguez of Tampa, and his 10 grandchildren and six great-grandchildren. He is preceded in death by his father, Isidro Rodriguez, his mother, Caridad Rodriguez and his sisters Blanca Rodriguez and Isabel Rodriguez.
We would like to thank all of his doctors and nurses over the past six years who gave us more time with him than we could have hoped for, and to Robyn Kaiser and Eglis Lebrigio of Hospice, for the wonderful and loving care they provided him and our family.
A private family memorial will be held at a later date.