Captain Robert David Nevius was born Aug. 29, 1974, and went to be with his Savior on Dec. 28, 2022. Rob was an adventurous boy who loved camping and fishing. Rob became an Eagle Scout and attended College of Charleston.
His true life adventure started when he was employed to work as an Island Mate for the Boy Scout Sea Base High Adventure Camp in Islamorada, Florida. He took Scouts out from all over the world, snorkeling and fishing, some who had never seen the ocean. Rob went on to study and receive his First Mate license and eventually his Captain license.
He was a well known, talented captain and fisherman in Key West, Maine, Cuba, Bahamas, Cancun (catching 37 sailfish in a tournament, setting a record), and Puerto Rico to name a few. More than that, he possessed a love and respect for the ocean and ocean life. Robbie had many, many friends who respected and admired his natural talent to catch about any kind of fish with energy and passion. He knew all the “secret” locations. Capt. Rob was his truest self when fishing. It is no secret he struggled with living sober and, at times, maintaining close relationships with family and friends. However, each time we went out fishing with our Rob, we spent time with his beautiful heart that now rests peacefully in the arms of Jesus.
He is preceded in death by his grandparents Bob and Wanda Miller, Robert and Renate Murphy and David Nevius. He is survived by his parents Jimmy and Paula Nevius of Enid, Oklahoma; Peter and Edna Schuligoj of Corpus Christi, Texas; daughter Natalie Nevius of Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania; sisters Anna and husband Ben Porter of Melbourne Beach, Florida; Cynthia and husband Mack Herrington of Enid, Oklahoma; Katie and husband Jameson Sweat of Charleston, South Carolina; brothers Murphy Yawn of Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania; Anthony and wife Julie Stone of Rochester, New York; as well as many nieces and nephews.
We believe Rob’s wishes and ours, for those struggling would be, “Work recovery or work relapse ... and risk the final consequence.”
In lieu of flowers, the family ask that you consider donating to the gofundme site titled “Memorial at sea expenses and future for Natalie, organized by Anna Porter”
