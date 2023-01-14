Captain Robert David Nevius

Nevius

Captain Robert David Nevius was born Aug. 29, 1974, and went to be with his Savior on Dec. 28, 2022. Rob was an adventurous boy who loved camping and fishing. Rob became an Eagle Scout and attended College of Charleston.

His true life adventure started when he was employed to work as an Island Mate for the Boy Scout Sea Base High Adventure Camp in Islamorada, Florida. He took Scouts out from all over the world, snorkeling and fishing, some who had never seen the ocean. Rob went on to study and receive his First Mate license and eventually his Captain license.

