Caridad Paula Garcia 94, of Key West, Florida, passed away Wednesday, Dec. 23, 2020, at Lower Keys Medical Center, Florida. She was born on Feb. 25, 1925, at Melena Del Sur, Cuba to the late Juan and Filomena Avila Cavanzon. She is was preceded in death by her husband Emilio Garcia. Surviving is her son Juan Carlos Garcia and wife Miriam of Key West, Florida. Graveside services will be held at 11 a.m. Tuesday Dec. 29, 2020, at the Key West City Cemetery. The Dean-Lopez Funeral Home is entrusted with all funeral arrangements.
To plant a tree in memory of Caridad Garcia as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.