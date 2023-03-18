CARIDAD PAULINA GAMBOA BEAVERS

Beavers

Caridad Paulina (Gamboa) Beavers was born on March 11, 1932, in Manzanillo, Oriente, Cuba, to Adriano Gamboa and Paulina Torres. She passed peacefully out of this life on her 91st birthday. Preceding her in death were her parents, and all 13 of her siblings, her son Alexander Manuel Naranjo, her niece Modesta Corzo Mola and her husband, Emory Donald Beavers.

She is survived by her daughter Maria Elena Naranjo (Phillip Pierce), her three grandchildren: Christina M. Pierce (Neal Birmingham), Phillip D. Pierce Jr. (Amy Pierce) and Alexandra C. Naranjo (Terrance Moore) and her four great-grandchildren: Patrick Birmingham, Morgan Pierce, Terrance Moore Jr. and Nathaniel Moore, as well as her great-nieces Aliucha Corzo Mola and Sarai Corzo Mola (Manuel).

