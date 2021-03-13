On March 8, 2021, Carl Dewayne Smith of Venice, Florida, passed away peacefully at his home surrounded by his wife, children and grandchildren.
Carl was born on Dec. 2, 1940, in Cold Springs, Oklahoma, and grew up in the small, rural town of Snyder, Oklahoma. Carl played football and basketball in high school, and was the captain of his football team. He graduated from high school in 1959, and joined the U.S. Army in 1960. He was honorably discharged in 1963 with the rank of sergeant. Carl was a proud Vietnam veteran. He flew an American flag outside his home and wore a flag pin on his shirt pocket daily.
In 1963, Carl went to work for Raytheon Company. He was a Senior Field Engineer. He traveled the world designing and assisting in the installation of air traffic control, long-range radar and electronic countermeasures systems with Raytheon and the U.S. Navy. He met his wife, Patricia, while they were both working for Raytheon in Massachusetts. Carl and Patricia were married on Jan. 1, 1969. They were transferred to Norfolk, Virginia, and had two children.
In 1980, Raytheon transferred Carl to Key West, Florida. He worked at NAS Boca Chica Base with VAQ33 and other squadrons from 1980-1994. Carl and Patricia raised their two children, Shawn D. Smith and Laura Smith Davies in Key West. Mr. Carl was well known in the community. He coached baseball for several years. He would regularly drive all around town in his green 1972 VW Super Beetle taking Conch kids to and from baseball practice. Mr. Carl was also well known for his commitment to education. He was always reminding his kids and their friends to “Keep their Head in the Books” and “Keep their Ducks in a Row.” While working full time and raising two kids, Carl earned his bachelor’s degree from Golden Gate University in 1985, and his master’s degree in Administration from Central Michigan University in 1987. He also taught as an adjunct professor at St. Leo College, and enjoyed being a substitute teacher after his retirement.
In 1994, Carl was transferred back to Massachusetts. He eventually retired from Raytheon in 2000 after 37 years with the company. Although Key West is still considered “home,” Carl and Patricia settled in Venice, Florida. In his later years, Carl suffered from dementia. However, he always knew his wife, children and grandchildren. He had a sweet tooth and enjoyed his M&M’s, chocolate chip cookies and especially peach ice cream. He had a quick wit. Until his final days, he always had one of his well-known jokes or sayings ready to share with anyone who would listen.
Carl was preceded in death by his mother, Mary Jane Saville, his father Carl E. Smith, and his sister Bobby Jane Sullivan.
He is survived by his wife of 52 years, Patricia Smith; his son, Shawn D. Smith and daughter-in-law, Tracey McMahon Smith; granddaughters, Caroline and Allison Smith; his daughter Laura Smith Davies and son-in-law, Ian Davies; grandchildren Mackenzie, Caleb and Bryson Davies; his brother Alan Smith; his sisters Phyllis Willis and Mary Lenora Smith; and many brothers and sisters-in-law, nephews, nieces, and family friends.
Funeral services will be held at a later date at The Basilica of St. Mary Star of the Sea in Key West, Florida. In lieu of flowers, the family asks that you consider making a donation to the Alzheimer’s Association or a charity of your choice for veterans.