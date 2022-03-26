Carl Eugene Bailey, age 73, of Palm Bay, Florida passed away peacefully at home on Tuesday, Feb. 22, 2022.
Carl spent his childhood years living in Key West, Florida, and is the son of Florence and Bill Ladd, and grandson of Carl and Dulce Russell of Key West. After graduating from Key West High School, he enlisted in the U.S. Navy, where he served for four years in Jacksonville, Florida, and the Mediterranean, where he supported aircraft missions as an electrician. While in the service, he trained as a firefighter and was a certified EMT. Carl was always incredibly proud to have been of service to his country.
When Carl returned to Key West after his naval service, he joined the Key West Police Department and served on their motorcycle detail. He was promoted to Corporal before joining the Monroe County Sheriff’s Office in Marathon, Florida, until 1981.
Carl moved to Melbourne, Florida, in 1981 where he served on the Melbourne Beach Police Dept for 21 years before becoming Chief of Police there until his retirement in 2002. Carl served in law enforcement for a total of 32 years.
Carl loved to cook, and was known by all for his Cuban dishes. He always loved to read, and instilled a love for reading in his daughter, Carmen. After he retired, he enjoyed going to his hide-away in Georgia with his wife, Lorraine, to hunt and relax. Carl would always make you feel welcomed, and anyone who truly knew him knew he was strong on the outside, but just a big teddy bear with a big heart inside. He loved fiercely and deeply and we can take comfort in knowing that Carl is now at peace surrounded by light.
Carl (Gene) Bailey is survived by a loving family: his wife, Lorraine, his daughter, Carmen, his step-daughter, Patty, and stepsons Mark and Michael, as well as a large extended family and an abundance of friends. We will all miss him more than words can say.
