Carlos Yaniz

Carlos “Chiqui” Yaniz died Aug. 19, 2021, from complications of cirrhosis of the liver in San Jose, Costa Rica.
Chiqui was born in Havana, Cuba and immigrated to Florida in 1960 when he was 6. The family settled in the Wynwood neighborhood of Miami in a small house. He played Little League in the highly competitive Cuban League in Miami, and garnered MVP, batting champion and top pitcher both years.
Chiqui moved to Key West together with his older brother Tony “Fat” Yaniz in the early 1970s — perhaps seeking their roots from 90 miles away. His love for baseball never ceased, and he played softball for years, along with his “adopted” Wynwood cousin Tony Mendez, who moved to Key West with them. They called Chiqui the “Wiggler” because of the head movement he made before he pitched the ball.
It was in Key West where Chiqui met the love of his life, Patty Doe Yaniz (formerly Saupe). Chiqui had a mix of sweetness and cojones and was not afraid of anything. He once got into a tug-of-war with a black tip shark over a bag of lobsters that they both wanted for dinner.
Chiqui spent many years as a commercial fisherman in Key West and was known for his love of the wate,r as well as his spearfishing abilities. Chiqui was beloved by the fishing community.
Chiqui was known for his beautiful dimples and contagious smile. He always saw the other side of conflict and frequently talked people down from anger by making them see the consequences of their actions. When Chiqui talked, people would listen. Men wanted to be like Chiqui and women just wanted him.
Chiqui and Patty relocated to Nosara, Costa Rica 30 years ago. Chiqui started a charter fishing business on Playa Guiones, where he met two young boys on the beach, Juan and Nino. Chiqui took the boys under his wing and taught them how to fish “gringo style.” Eventually he retired from fishing, took up real estate and gave his two boats to the boys who built the business from what Chiqui had taught them.
Chiqui was the spark of the Yaniz family! He was generous, and he made every life that he touched better just by knowing him. If you knew him, please honor his life by being like him, always think of others! Take the time to show your love to those close to you; life is short and cruel, but the beauty of it is the bonds of love, friendship and affection we form between us! Celebrate Chiqui’s life … he was special, and as long as he is in your hearts, he will remain alive! Thank you!
Chiqui is survived by his wife, Patty Doe, his son, Christopher Frazier, his beloved siblings Josefina Yaniz, Tony (Fat) Yaniz, Barbara Yaniz Besu (Roger), beloved nieces and nephews, Liliam Perez (Alex), Natalie Yaniz, Babelyn Gonzalez, Cristie Besu, Christopher Besu (Julie), Rebecca Besu Fuente (Alex), and Katie Besu. Cousins Alberto Sarrain, Josefina Sarete, Marilyn Yaniz and Isabel Yaniz-Llanes, as well as many loved great nephews and nieces and his canine companion, Rosie. Chiqui was predeceased by his parents, Jorge Antonio Yaniz and Edita Palmes Yaniz, and brother, Robert “the Kid” Yaniz.
Chiqui’s wishes were to have his ashes spread in his beloved oceans — both the Pacific in Nosara, Costa Rica and in the Caribbean off Key West. Details will be forthcoming for the Key West celebration. We encourage you to reach out via his and his family’s Facebook pages to share stories about how Chiqui touched your life.