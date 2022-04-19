Carol Ann Brenn, 80, of Islamorada passed away Friday morning, Dec. 17, 2021 in Coral Gables, Florida after a brief illness. She was born Oct. 31, 1941 in Clarksburg, West Virginia, a daughter of the late Harold Bee and Mabel Dearing Bee. Carol married George Brenn on Jan. 18, 1980 in Key West, Florida. Carol is survived by her sister, Jeanne Yednak, and her husband, Richard, of Islamorada and her brother, Edward Bee, and his wife, Maggie of Valparaiso, Indiana, nephew Travis Yednak of Islamorada, niece Kelli Hobbs and her husband Jerod of Ardmore, Oklahoma. Also surviving are nephew Clark Bee, nieces Helene Bee, Talia Bee, and Sahara Bee, as well as grand-niece Hartley Hobbs and grand-nephew Weston Hobbs.
Carol graduated from Roosevelt Wilson High School in 1959 and Fairmont State College in 1963. She received a master's degree from Ryder College in 1986. After teaching in Lumberport, West Virginia and Virginia Beach, Virginia, she worked for IBM in Trenton, New Jersey. She traveled the world with her husband and then settled in the Florida Keys, where she worked as a Realtor in Key West and Islamorada, earning several multimillion-dollar sales awards including the Centurion Award for selling more than $10 million in the span of a year. When not finding the perfect home for her doting clients, she liked to race her Porsche, rescue cats and cook delicious meals with her friends and family. Always the educator, she earned recognition for heading the Education Committee for the Florida Keys Board of Realtors and was a mentor to many who often looked to Carol for her knowledge, patience, class and positive attitude.
Carol will be deeply missed by all who knew her. Carol loved to help people and encouraged others to do the same. She enjoyed all the beauty that life had to offer, she was giving and free hearted. The family would like to thank the doctors and nurses of Doctors Hospital and Vitas Hospice in Coral Gables.
In honoring Carol's request for privacy, the family asks that condolences and expressions of sympathy be sent to your favorite charity or the Upper Keys Humane Society Inc., 101617 Overseas Highway, Key Largo, FL 33037.
