Carol Beatrice Gross passed away surrounded by her loving family on May 7, 2023 at the age of 70.
Carol was born in Sheboygan, Wisconsin on March 31, 1953 and was raised in Cleveland, Wisconsin. After graduating from the University of Wisconsin-Madison, Carol worked as an occupational therapist in and beyond the Twin Cities area. After retiring, she enjoyed winters with her husband Richard in Key Colony Beach, Florida.
In addition to being a wonderful mother, nana and wife, Carol found fulfillment and friendship through gardening (longtime member of the Marathon Garden Club), yoga, books, helping others and her faith.
Carol wa preceded in death by her parents, Dr. Arnold P. and Lucille Feider, brother (Arnold Feider), sister (Phyllis Zelenski) and nephew (Joseph Feider). She is survived by her husband of 43 years, Richard Gross; daughters Katherine "Katie" Ness (Blair) and Kristin Just (Eric); granddaughters Fern and Nellie; brothers Dr. Robert "Bob" Feider (Peggy), Dr. Dennis Feider (Barb), Dr. Bruce Feider (Roxanne) and sister-in-law Mary Beth Feider; as well as 15 nieces and nephews.
A public visitation and funeral service will be held at Guardian Angels Church, 8260 4th S.t N., Oakdale, Minnesota 55128, on June 15 at 10 a.m. In lieu of flowers, the family asks that donations please be made to The Pillars Hospice Home in Oakdale. Carol leaves a legacy of unconditional love.
