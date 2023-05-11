Carol Beatrice Gross passed away surrounded by her loving family on May 7, 2023 at the age of 70.

Carol was born in Sheboygan, Wisconsin on March 31, 1953 and was raised in Cleveland, Wisconsin. After graduating from the University of Wisconsin-Madison, Carol worked as an occupational therapist in and beyond the Twin Cities area. After retiring, she enjoyed winters with her husband Richard in Key Colony Beach, Florida.

