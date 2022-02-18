Carroll Anne Schweikert, 71, died Feb. 11, 2022, in hospice care in Miami, Florida. She was the daughter of Mary Anne Loblein Bird and Donald Kenneth Schweikert. She will be remembered for her outgoing personality, generous nature and her abiding love for her family and friends.
She was born and raised in Maplewood, New Jersey, where she had many friends and extended family, and she attended St. George’s Episcopal Church, where she sang in the choir; she also was active in youth fellowship. Summers were enjoyed at Normandy Beach and Bay Head, New Jersey, where the family had summer homes.
Carroll graduated from Columbia High School in 1968 and from Elmira College in 1972 with a major in art. She taught art at Sandy Hook Elementary School for a year. In 1973, Carroll moved to Belfast, Maine, where she set up a pottery studio in her home at Head of Tide, which became a center for aspiring potters learning the craft. Carroll was partners for four years with her brother, Ken, and two others when they purchased the Grasshopper Shop in Belfast. She brought her love of art to the developing business.
She moved to Baltimore, Maryland, for a few years and then to Key West, Florida, where she resided for 40 years. For many years, Carroll provided home health care for disabled patients until she also became disabled due to rheumatoid arthritis. After her mother passed, she became a traveling helper for her step-father, Robert Bird, for visits with family.
In recent years, her favorite experiences were times spent with family on the coast of Maine, Jupiter, Florida, and at Eaton’s Ranch, Wolf, Wyoming.
Carroll was predeceased by her parents and step-parents, Mary Schweikert of Searsport, Maine, and Robert Bird of Southern Pines, North Carolina. She is survived by her brothers, Ken and wife, Wendy, of Belfast; Rick and wife, Laurie, David and wife, Alexa, and sister, Wendy Wiley and her partner, Compton Maddux, all of Searsport; and two generations of beloved nieces and nephews.
