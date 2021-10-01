Casi Della Baxter passed unexpectedly on Sept. 9, 2021, in Fort Myers, Florida, after being struck by a car.
Born on July 22, 1971, Casi was a fifth-generation Floridian. She attended Cocoa Beach High School and went to Wild Animal School in Ovideo to learn to train and handle large cats. She called Key West her home for the last 30 years and received her associate’s degree at Florida Keys Community College. Always an avid learner, she also obtained a Florida real estate license, a barbers license and was in the process of applying for interior design school.
Casi loved the ocean, cooking — especially for friends — and reggae music. Her love for reggae was reflected in the way she lived. “One Love” is how she felt toward everyone. She was always available to help others and was a bright spot in the lives of her family and friends. Casi’s smile and kindness toward others made her instantly lovable. She is survived by her mother, Linda Baxter, and friends who considered her family. She joins her granny, Laura McMann, and dear friend Jeff Tanner in spirit.
A Celebration of Life for Casi Della Baxter will be held on Saturday, Oct. 9, at 1:30 p.m. in the garden at he Anchors Aweigh Club, 404 Virginia St., Key West. For those who can not attend, we will also be live on Zoom at the same time and date: Meeting ID 825 3750 2074 or use this link in any browser https://us02web.zoom.us/j/82537502074
Her mother has requested that donations be sent to Anchors Aweigh Inc., 404 Virginia St., Key West, FL 33040 or via PayPal to anchorsaweighkeywest@gmail.com.
To plant a tree in memory of Casi Baxter as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.
By sharing a fond memory or writing a kind tribute, you will be providing a comforting keepsake to those in mourning. If you have an existing account with this site, you may log in with that below. Otherwise, you can create an account by clicking on the Log in button below, and then register to create your account.