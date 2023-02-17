Catherine Ann Still

Catherine Ann Still, lovingly known throughout her life as Cas, was born in Woodstock, Illinois on Nov. 21, 1946, to Don and Helen Still. After graduating from Colorado College in 1968 with a degree in fine art, she and her Delta Gamma sorority sister, Joan Borel, drove across the country for the promised land of Key West. Splitting her time between teaching art, heading shrimp and managing several rental properties, she spent as much time as possible on the water and taught herself to sail.

In 1981 she made the fateful decision to rent one of her apartments to the boisterous and charming commercial charter captain, Charles “Andy” Baxter. The next year they welcomed their first child, Caroline Still-Baxter, who was followed several years later by a son, Andrew Still-Baxter.

