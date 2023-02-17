Catherine Ann Still, lovingly known throughout her life as Cas, was born in Woodstock, Illinois on Nov. 21, 1946, to Don and Helen Still. After graduating from Colorado College in 1968 with a degree in fine art, she and her Delta Gamma sorority sister, Joan Borel, drove across the country for the promised land of Key West. Splitting her time between teaching art, heading shrimp and managing several rental properties, she spent as much time as possible on the water and taught herself to sail.
In 1981 she made the fateful decision to rent one of her apartments to the boisterous and charming commercial charter captain, Charles “Andy” Baxter. The next year they welcomed their first child, Caroline Still-Baxter, who was followed several years later by a son, Andrew Still-Baxter.
During these first few years of their life together they purchased and restored the historic whore house, and renowned boxing ring of Ernest Hemingway, the Blue Heaven, which has now become a pillar of the revitalized Bahama Village community. Tapping into her passion for spreading the appreciation for art, under their stewardship, the Blue Heaven acted as the site of the first Goombay Arts Festival.
Though deeply embedded in the local community, in 1987, the family picked up and moved to the northwest corner of Montana, to find a different, slower pace of life on the shores of Flathead Lake.
There, she wrote poetry, baked bread, canned fruits and vegetables, and taught children’s art classes across the state, until in 1996 they discovered their next project, the Belton Chalet. After decades of neglect, the property was overgrown, the buildings decrepit and crumbling. The restoration took two years and upon completion, their vision was recognized with the property being awarded status as a national historic landmark. As a couple, Cas and Andy ran the Belton hotel and restaurant for the next twenty years.
In 2016 Cas was diagnosed with Parkinson’s Disease and developed Lewy Body Dementia shortly after. That same year, she published a book of poems written throughout her life titled, “I Had to Hear it Said.”
She passed the way she lived, in her home, surrounded by friends and family, with the music turned up. The things she did in her life will be her lasting legacy. The art she created and the words she wrote will always endure.
She left behind her loving husband of 41 years, Andy Baxter, two children, Caroline and Andrew, and three grandchildren, Chloe and Carter Bygren, and Cora Still-Baxter, who she didn’t get to meet.
Cas will be missed by all who knew her.
Services will be held in Key West at dePoo Palace on April 9 at 4 p.m., and in West Glacier, Montana at the Belton Chalet on July 9 at 4 p.m.
