Catherine Francelia Berst Lowe Lytton, of Cudjoe Key, passed gently from this earth on Tuesday, March 23, 2021, at Lower Keys Medical Center in Key West. She was born in Miami, Florida in 1930 to Philip and Francelia (Roberts) Berst. At age ,4 the family moved to Honolulu, overlooking Pearl Harbor. She learned to dance the hula while there. Her father was sent by Pan American Airways to establish “Clipper” bases throughout the Pacific. The family also lived in Alaska as part of this his assignment.
Six months prior to the attack on Pearl Harbor, she and her mother returned to Miami via ocean liner. Catherine was deemed the most traveled third-grader in the Guinness Book of World Records.
Catherine graduated from Miami High and began working in the Coconut Grove Bank. The family resided in the “Grove” among numerous relatives.
During one of her frequent visits with family in Key West, she was introduced to Louis Lowe by her best friend, Sarah Lowe. They married in 1952. Catherine and Louis lived in Miami and subsequently in Key West. Their only son, Philip, was born in 1957. They owned a gas station located next to present day McDonald’s. They exchanged gas for stock with Mel Fisher’s treasure salvage. They also ran the “Snap-On” tool business throughout the Keys from 1960-1970.
Catherine had worked with Key West Handprint Fabric (1960s) and First Federal Savings and Loan (1970s-1980s). After her husband passed away, she reconnected with Eugene “Gene” Lytton and they married in 1978. Gene was Monroe County Commissioner, serving as mayor and mayor pro tem in 1986-1990. Catherine enjoyed participating in Monroe County political activities with Gene.
Gene had three children when they married. Catherine was so pleased being a mother to Gene’s youngest son, age 3, when they married.
Catherine loved studying and documenting the genealogy of her family, the Lowes, Roberts, Currys, Frows and Pinders. She would share this history whenever possible. It was common for her to look for family connections with anyone she met. She would recount family memories, memories of the Keys, Green Turtle Cay (Bahamas) Coconut Grove, Key Biscayne (Lighthouse Keepers House), Overseas Railroad and more. Catherine has written books documenting the genealogies for various ancestors.
Catherine had a strong Christian faith that was so much a part of who she was. Her immediate and extend family meant so much to her and she loved times spent together, especially at the Naples timeshare.
Catherine was preceded in death by her parents, Philip Berst and Francelia Roberts. She is also was preceded in death by two wonderful husbands, Louis Lowe and Eugene Lytton. Catherine is survived by her son, Philip Lowe, step-son, Joseph (Jacqueline) Lytton, stepson, Richard (Sue) Lytton and stepdaughter Claudette (Jack) Schaffer, grandson, Matthew Weaver, and granddaughter, Catherine (Devon) Rauh, granddaughter, Heather (Drew) Early and grandson, Michael (Faith) Reed, great-grandchildren Emma, Cohutta, Cashes, and Wyatt, sister-in-law, Barbara Lytton, as well as cousins Mark (Beverly) Roberts, Pat Gibson, nieces and nephews Don (Carol) Lowe, Joe Lowe, George Lowe, Sidney (Sheryl) Lowe; Conway (Michelle) Kelly, Haywood (Debbie) Kelly, Lance (Bonnie) Kelly, David (Angela) Kelly; Brenda (Bruce) Winegarden, James (Tracey) Lytton, John (Kim) Lytton, Fred Lytton, Lorrie (Ron) Cates, Denise (John) DiSalvo, Jaci Beaver-Zaboroski and Sherry Tutton, also, numerous nieces and nephews. And her very favorite dog, Pepper, and so many other relatives and friends that were dear to her.
Graveside service will be at the Key West City Cemetery on Saturday, March 27, at 1 p.m. on 6th Avenue. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the Big Pine Methodist Church, where she and Philip were founding members. Funeral arrangements are entrusted to Key West Mortuary.