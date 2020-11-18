Catherine Good Duncan transitioned safely and joyously home to her mansion of light in the Grand Universe of God’s domain on Oct. 27, 2020; although not how she, or anyone who loved her, had planned. She leaves behind her daughters Katchen Duncan (Thomas Loth) and Jessica Wex (Andrew Wex), her sister Caren Ward (Mark Carpenter) her brothers Lloyd Good III and John Good (Amber Good), her sisters in love Lisa Johnson and Tamara Chanmugam, her nieces and nephews Clara Christina Ward, Samuel Carpenter, Emily Good, Sara Alia Good-Chanmugam, Lilly Good and Logan Good, and her first grandchild, due in December.
Catherine was born in Philadelphia on Dec. 12, 1958 to Miriam Good and Lloyd Good, Jr. Their family moved to the Florida Keys when they purchased Sugarloaf Lodge in 1973. After graduating from University of Colorado, with a bachelor’s degree in Psychology, Catherine moved back home to the Keys to raise her two daughters where they could be close to their extended and colorful family.
A member of Unity of the Keys for many years, Catherine was active on their board and music team and also loved leading meditations. She was a devoted yogi all of her life, practicing and teaching the ways of spirituality, peace and boundless compassion up until her final breath. She was a bold artist, fantastic costume maker, and loved singing with the Keys Chorale. She was incredibly funny and was known for her boisterous laugh and often amusing herself. She was also whip smart, and ready for a swim or a party at a moment’s notice. Her brilliant brain and competitive spirit made her a formidable Scrabble and chinese checkers opponent. She could even turn a jigsaw puzzle into a fierce sport. Catherine was loved by many and had innumerable best friends. She encouraged them all to follow their bliss, to not waste a single moment, and she supported everyone with her limitless generosity.
Catherine was invincible, a “complicated medical miracle”, and a 32-year (!!) breast cancer survivor. She not only survived, but thrived! She radiated zeal, good humor, positivity and dedication to a whole life. Catherine inspired everyone she met simply with her mere presence. Her legacy is truly a message of commitment to self-care, health and passionate love.
A virtual service in Catherine’s honor will be livestreamed at http://www.unityofthekeys.com/livestream on Sunday, Nov. 22, at 3 p.m.
Donations to the “Above and Beyond” fund at Unity of the Keys can be made in honor of Catherine always going above and beyond for her daughters, her family and her friends. In love and peace, freedom and joy we surround you with love Mommy, “The Thrin”, Aunt Cathy, “The Duchess of Sugarloaf.”