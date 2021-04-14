Cecilia M. Barcelo, 83, of Key West, Florida, passed away on Thursday, April 8, 2021, at Palm Vista Nursing and Rehabilitation Center in Key West, Florida.
She was born on May 24, 1937, in Key West to the late Enrique “Henry” and Marina Eumalia (Alvarez) Barcelo. She was an elementary school teacher for many years in Key West. She was a member of The Basilica of St. Mary Star of the Sea.
Graveside services will be held at 2 p.m. Thursday, April 15, at the Key West City Cemetery. The Dean-Lopez Funeral Home is entrusted with all funeral arrangements.